The Chart for Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s stock price has collected 20.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Datasea Assists ZTO with China’s First Delivery Order Placement through 5G Messaging Services

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ :DTSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTSS is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Datasea Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DTSS currently public float of 8.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTSS was 195.40K shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

DTSS stocks went up by 20.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.38% and a quarterly performance of -22.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.86% for Datasea Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.66% for DTSS stocks with a simple moving average of -28.12% for the last 200 days.

DTSS Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +18.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4782. In addition, Datasea Inc. saw -14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Equity return is now at value -173.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.