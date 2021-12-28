Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went up by 5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected 5.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/21 that Rosen, Top Ranked Investor Counsel, Encourages Standard Lithium Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SLI

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.33. SLI currently public float of 127.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 2.75M shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went up by 5.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.57% and a quarterly performance of 16.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 370.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.28% for Standard Lithium Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of 51.94% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +235.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 320.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -42.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.66. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -41.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.