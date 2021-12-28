Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | JOYY Inc. (YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) went down by -8.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.88. The company’s stock price has collected -7.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that JOYY Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ :YY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YY is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for JOYY Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $490.34, which is $35.37 above the current price. YY currently public float of 53.82M and currently shorts hold a 10.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YY was 965.70K shares.

YY’s Market Performance

YY stocks went down by -7.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.92% and a quarterly performance of -20.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for JOYY Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.87% for YY stocks with a simple moving average of -32.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for YY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for YY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2021.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YY reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for YY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to YY, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

YY Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -16.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.76. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw -43.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.74 for the present operating margin

+21.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at -0.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.24.

Based on JOYY Inc. (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 14.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.86. Total debt to assets is 11.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.