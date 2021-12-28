Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA)

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) went up by 3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ :SGMA) Right Now?

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGMA is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SigmaTron International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SGMA currently public float of 3.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGMA was 1.53M shares.

SGMA’s Market Performance

SGMA stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.01% and a quarterly performance of 21.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.91% for SigmaTron International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.53% for SGMA stocks with a simple moving average of 70.25% for the last 200 days.

SGMA Trading at 22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.80%, as shares surge +40.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMA rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, SigmaTron International Inc. saw 152.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMA starting from Frauendorfer Linda K, who sale 3,100 shares at the price of $12.31 back on Dec 17. After this action, Frauendorfer Linda K now owns 0 shares of SigmaTron International Inc., valued at $38,161 using the latest closing price.

Barnes James E., the President of SigmaTron International Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Barnes James E. is holding 0 shares at $27,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.22 for the present operating margin

+8.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for SigmaTron International Inc. stands at +0.55. The total capital return value is set at 2.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA), the company’s capital structure generated 96.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.18. Total debt to assets is 29.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.