Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NIKE Inc. (NKE)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Vir Biotechnology, CarMax, Nike, Paychex, or Citrix Systems?

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE :NKE) Right Now?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NKE is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for NIKE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $185.89, which is $16.63 above the current price. NKE currently public float of 1.26B and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKE was 6.65M shares.

NKE’s Market Performance

NKE stocks went up by 3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.59% and a quarterly performance of 13.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for NIKE Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.45% for NKE stocks with a simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $190 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKE reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for NKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NKE, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on December 15th of the current year.

NKE Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.81. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw 18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Henry Peter B., who sale 1,787 shares at the price of $167.97 back on Dec 22. After this action, Henry Peter B. now owns 1,701 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $300,163 using the latest closing price.

Krane Hilary K, the EVP, CAO & General Counsel of NIKE Inc., sale 10,750 shares at $165.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Krane Hilary K is holding 151,336 shares at $1,773,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.03 for the present operating margin

+44.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +12.87. The total capital return value is set at 30.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.18. Equity return is now at value 46.10, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on NIKE Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 100.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.09. Total debt to assets is 33.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.