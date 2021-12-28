Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for New Gold Inc. (NGD)

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price has collected 9.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that (PR) New Gold Announces Closing of Blackwater Gold Stream for US$300 Million

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX :NGD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for New Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.94. NGD currently public float of 679.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGD was 8.89M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD stocks went up by 9.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly performance of 34.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for New Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.04% for NGD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2021.

NGD Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4215. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+12.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -12.41. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.51. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc. (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.64. Total debt to assets is 23.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.