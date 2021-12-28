Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went up by 10.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s stock price has collected 19.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire all Assets and Intellectual Property Related to At-Home/Point-of-Care Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CODX) Right Now?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CODX is at -1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $11.63 above the current price. CODX currently public float of 27.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CODX was 490.85K shares.

CODX’s Market Performance

CODX stocks went up by 19.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.29% and a quarterly performance of 3.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Co-Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.08% for CODX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CODX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

CODX Trading at 19.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX rose by +19.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc. saw 11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Durenard Eugene, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Sep 08. After this action, Durenard Eugene now owns 0 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,910 using the latest closing price.

BENSON REED L, the General Counsel of Co-Diagnostics Inc., sale 108,334 shares at $8.53 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that BENSON REED L is holding 0 shares at $923,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.93 for the present operating margin

+77.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stands at +56.98. The total capital return value is set at 121.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 124.14. Equity return is now at value 50.80, with 47.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.16.