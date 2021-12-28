Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy KeyCorp (KEY)?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.57. The company’s stock price has collected 2.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Canned Cocktails Are Booming. These Companies Are Profiting.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KEY currently public float of 926.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 7.56M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went up by 2.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly performance of 5.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of 7.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2021.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $17.73. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

KEY Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.77. In addition, KeyCorp saw 40.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Fishel Brian L, who sale 11,841 shares at the price of $23.26 back on Dec 06. After this action, Fishel Brian L now owns 39,869 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $275,422 using the latest closing price.

Schosser Douglas M, the Chief Accounting Officer of KeyCorp, sale 9,301 shares at $23.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Schosser Douglas M is holding 25,087 shares at $220,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +18.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13. Total debt to assets is 8.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.