Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) went down by -5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.98. The company’s stock price has collected 2.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Cortexyme to Present at 4(th) Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on November 30(th)

Is It Worth Investing in Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cortexyme Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.50, which is $52.06 above the current price. CRTX currently public float of 20.02M and currently shorts hold a 45.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTX was 2.17M shares.

CRTX’s Market Performance

CRTX stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.37% and a quarterly performance of -86.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.16% for Cortexyme Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.71% for CRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -75.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRTX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CRTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CRTX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CRTX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

CRTX Trading at -43.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTX rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, Cortexyme Inc. saw -54.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTX starting from Dominy Stephen S., who purchase 763 shares at the price of $14.40 back on Nov 12. After this action, Dominy Stephen S. now owns 1,217,086 shares of Cortexyme Inc., valued at $10,987 using the latest closing price.

McLoughlin Margaret, the Director of Cortexyme Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $88.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that McLoughlin Margaret is holding 0 shares at $88,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTX

The total capital return value is set at -54.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.38. Equity return is now at value -57.70, with -51.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.11.