Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (AMEX:CDOR) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that Condor Hospitality Announces Special Dividend Liquidation Distribution on Common Stock and Plan to Delist From NYSE American Stock Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (AMEX :CDOR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDOR is at 1.42.

CDOR currently public float of 4.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDOR was 68.23K shares.

CDOR’s Market Performance

CDOR stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.77% and a quarterly performance of 14.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.63% for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.20% for CDOR stocks with a simple moving average of 38.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDOR stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for CDOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDOR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $11 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2019.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDOR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CDOR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 13th, 2017.

CDOR Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDOR fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. saw 101.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CDOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.53 for the present operating margin

-15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. stands at -54.18. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.51. Equity return is now at value -38.60, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR), the company’s capital structure generated 240.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.64. Total debt to assets is 66.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 274.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.