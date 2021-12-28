Can Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Remain Competitive?

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.66. The company’s stock price has collected 3.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Baker Hughes to Provide CO2 Compression Equipment for Santos Moomba Carbon Capture & Storage Project in Australia

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ :BKR) Right Now?

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 390.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKR is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Baker Hughes Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.45, which is $4.9 above the current price. BKR currently public float of 783.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKR was 9.44M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR stocks went up by 3.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.07% and a quarterly performance of -1.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Baker Hughes Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.26% for BKR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to BKR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

BKR Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.15. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 12,274 shares at the price of $25.22 back on Dec 10. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 0 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $309,550 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services of Baker Hughes Company, sale 14,000 shares at $23.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 12,274 shares at $331,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.25 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -48.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.49. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 65.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.57. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.