Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) went up by 7.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.44. The company’s stock price has collected 31.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Carbon-Neutral Product Labels Are Proliferating. Will They Pay Off?

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ :BIRD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Allbirds Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.36, which is $5.31 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BIRD was 3.73M shares.

BIRD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.91% for Allbirds Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.37% for BIRD stocks with a simple moving average of 0.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRD reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for BIRD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BIRD, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 29th of the current year.

BIRD Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +31.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.66. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -34.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 23,500 shares at the price of $19.27 back on Nov 23. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 2,981,685 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $452,831 using the latest closing price.

Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P, the 10% Owner of Allbirds Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P is holding 0 shares at $30,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.33 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -11.79. The total capital return value is set at -21.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.03.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.