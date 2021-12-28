A Lesson to Learn: Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) went up by 65.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.50. The company’s stock price has collected -34.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Insignia Systems, RLX Technology, Solid Biosciences, Southwest Airlines, or Infinity Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :ISIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISIG is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Insignia Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. ISIG currently public float of 1.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISIG was 3.78M shares.

ISIG’s Market Performance

ISIG stocks went down by -34.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 113.90% and a quarterly performance of 37.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 38.89% for Insignia Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.47% for ISIG stocks with a simple moving average of 147.95% for the last 200 days.

ISIG Trading at 111.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.46%, as shares surge +252.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISIG rose by +63.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, Insignia Systems Inc. saw 96.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISIG starting from Swenson Nicholas John, who purchase 30,509 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Jun 02. After this action, Swenson Nicholas John now owns 139,444 shares of Insignia Systems Inc., valued at $234,465 using the latest closing price.

Swenson Nicholas John, the 10% Owner of Insignia Systems Inc., purchase 20,706 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Swenson Nicholas John is holding 108,935 shares at $157,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.89 for the present operating margin

+17.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insignia Systems Inc. stands at -26.40. The total capital return value is set at -49.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.30. Equity return is now at value -67.40, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 7.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.