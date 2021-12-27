Why Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) went up by 36.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 9.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Pasithea Therapeutics Opens Second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the United Kingdom

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :KTTA) Right Now?

KTTA currently public float of 5.57M and currently shorts hold a 16.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTTA was 4.71M shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

KTTA stocks went up by 9.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.11% and a quarterly performance of -31.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.55% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.87% for KTTA stocks with a simple moving average of -26.54% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at -24.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.81%, as shares sank -49.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +9.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -43.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.