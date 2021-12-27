Wall Street Pummels Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) After Recent Earnings Report

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) went down by -5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s stock price has collected 5.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Taboola Announces Launch of a Native Bidding Service, Facilitating Expansion to Display, Social Networks and Other Platforms to Fuel Even Faster Growth, and Signs New Microsoft Agreement Through July 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :TBLA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Taboola.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.14, which is $6.54 above the current price. TBLA currently public float of 154.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBLA was 593.42K shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

TBLA stocks went up by 5.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.47% and a quarterly performance of -8.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for Taboola.com Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.62% for TBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -19.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBLA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TBLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TBLA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $11 based on the research report published on December 06th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBLA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for TBLA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TBLA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

TBLA Trading at -12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA fell by -4.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw -31.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.