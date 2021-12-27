Wall Street Pummels Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) After Recent Earnings Report

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $405.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/12/21 that Bargain Stocks if Inflation Isn’t a Threat

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE :SNOW) Right Now?

SNOW currently public float of 280.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNOW was 3.02M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SNOW’s Market Performance

SNOW stocks went up by 7.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.64% and a quarterly performance of 10.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Snowflake Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for SNOW stocks with a simple moving average of 23.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $470 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $370, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNOW, setting the target price at $455 in the report published on November 16th of the current year.

SNOW Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $350.35. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 24.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Briggs Teresa, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $332.69 back on Dec 20. After this action, Briggs Teresa now owns 2,000 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $998,073 using the latest closing price.

GARRETT MARK, the Director of Snowflake Inc., sale 1,084 shares at $349.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that GARRETT MARK is holding 121,281 shares at $378,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -12.40 for asset returns.