Wall Street Pummels JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) After Recent Earnings Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/24/21 that Bank stocks may struggle to repeat gains of 2021 next year, but analysts see some grounds for optimism

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE :JPM) Right Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JPM is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $179.70, which is $22.81 above the current price. JPM currently public float of 2.93B and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JPM was 11.21M shares.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM stocks went down by -1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.55% and a quarterly performance of -3.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.01% for JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.37% for JPM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $210 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM reach a price target of $167. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JPM, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

JPM Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.96. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 203.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.04. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.