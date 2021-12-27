The Chart for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s stock price has collected -1.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/24/21 that Bank stocks may struggle to repeat gains of 2021 next year, but analysts see some grounds for optimism

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE :BAC) Right Now?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAC is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Bank of America Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.92, which is $5.17 above the current price. BAC currently public float of 8.18B and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAC was 46.74M shares.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC stocks went down by -1.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.48% and a quarterly performance of 5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Bank of America Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for BAC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAC reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for BAC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

BAC Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.35. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw 46.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from BRAMBLE FRANK P, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $48.22 back on Nov 02. After this action, BRAMBLE FRANK P now owns 36,817 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $106,091 using the latest closing price.

BRAMBLE FRANK P, the Director of Bank of America Corporation, sale 2,200 shares at $48.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BRAMBLE FRANK P is holding 43,400 shares at $106,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 169.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.92. Total debt to assets is 16.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.