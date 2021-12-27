Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 6.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Xeris Biopharma Announces the Availability of Ogluo(R) in the UK Through Its Commercialization Partner, Tetris Pharma

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :XERS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XERS is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $3.66 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of XERS was 1.84M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.52% and a quarterly performance of 4.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.35% for XERS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $6 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

XERS Trading at 23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +18.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw -47.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Nov 15. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 33,430 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $45,664 using the latest closing price.

Shannon John Patrick Jr, the See Remarks of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Shannon John Patrick Jr is holding 363,829 shares at $126,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-400.52 for the present operating margin

+54.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at -446.00. The total capital return value is set at -84.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.19. Equity return is now at value -392.50, with -61.50 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 257.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.05. Total debt to assets is 54.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.40.