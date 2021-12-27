NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) went down by -3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.20. The company’s stock price has collected -7.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Added to the Nasdaq(R) Biotech Index

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NRXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NRXP currently public float of 23.88M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRXP was 4.27M shares.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRXP stocks went down by -7.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.00% and a quarterly performance of -46.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.77% for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.29% for NRXP stocks with a simple moving average of -70.23% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at -31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -79.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Besthof Robert, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $11.76 back on Sep 15. After this action, Besthof Robert now owns 23,710 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $470,400 using the latest closing price.

Daigneault Alessandra, the General Counsel & Secretary of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 33,715 shares at $13.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Daigneault Alessandra is holding 0 shares at $442,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

The total capital return value is set at -4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35.

Based on NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP), the company’s capital structure generated 96.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.11. Total debt to assets is 44.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.