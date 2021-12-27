Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) went down by -8.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.28. The company’s stock price has collected 7.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Sino-Global Appoints Shi Qiu as CTO

Is It Worth Investing in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ :SINO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SINO is at 0.31.

SINO currently public float of 13.07M and currently shorts hold a 8.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SINO was 632.86K shares.

SINO’s Market Performance

SINO stocks went up by 7.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.20% and a quarterly performance of 58.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.61% for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.60% for SINO stocks with a simple moving average of 4.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SINO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SINO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SINO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.75 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2018.

SINO Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINO rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. saw 87.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SINO

Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -20.90 for asset returns.