Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that FuelCell Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call on December 29, 2021 at 8 A.M. Eastern Time

Is It Worth Investing in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 4.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.38, which is $0.92 above the current price. FCEL currently public float of 309.27M and currently shorts hold a 12.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCEL was 33.59M shares.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.06% and a quarterly performance of -7.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.23% for FuelCell Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.09% for FCEL stocks with a simple moving average of -25.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

FCEL Trading at -22.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -32.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.19. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw -42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCEL starting from Bishop Michael S., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $9.24 back on Nov 24. After this action, Bishop Michael S. now owns 22,761 shares of FuelCell Energy Inc., valued at $55,440 using the latest closing price.

Groobey John Christopher, the Director of FuelCell Energy Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $12.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that Groobey John Christopher is holding 77,972 shares at $200,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.80 for the present operating margin

-7.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at -125.73. The total capital return value is set at -11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.89. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 76.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.43. Total debt to assets is 37.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.