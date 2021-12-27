Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ :HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.30.

The average price from analysts is $17.79, which is $2.52 above the current price. HBAN currently public float of 1.40B and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBAN was 10.59M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stocks went down by -0.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.95% and a quarterly performance of 0.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for HBAN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $18 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

HBAN Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw 20.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Syal Rajeev, who sale 67,826 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Nov 11. After this action, Syal Rajeev now owns 234,481 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,088,350 using the latest closing price.

Wasserman Zachary Jacob, the CFO and Senior Exec. VP of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 20,824 shares at $16.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Wasserman Zachary Jacob is holding 114,252 shares at $334,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 67.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.26. Total debt to assets is 7.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.