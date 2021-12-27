Here’s How Your Trade Dow Inc. (DOW) Aggressively Right Now

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went up by 1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that Grace Announces Successful Start-Up of Two UNIPOL(R) PP Lines at Oriental Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE :DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Dow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.62, which is $10.72 above the current price. DOW currently public float of 738.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOW was 5.96M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stocks went up by 0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.83% and a quarterly performance of -2.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Dow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.02% for DOW stocks with a simple moving average of -10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $55 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

DOW Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.41. In addition, Dow Inc. saw -0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Fitterling James R, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $56.03 back on Oct 29. After this action, Fitterling James R now owns 232,061 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $280,148 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS RICHARD K, the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $56.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that DAVIS RICHARD K is holding 22,424 shares at $67,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

+12.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at +3.15. The total capital return value is set at 7.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc. (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 153.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.50. Total debt to assets is 30.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.