Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) went up by 6.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.51. The company's stock price has collected 22.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPIX is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. CPIX currently public float of 8.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPIX was 4.87M shares.

CPIX’s Market Performance

CPIX stocks went up by 22.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 120.69% and a quarterly performance of 86.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.42% for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.03% for CPIX stocks with a simple moving average of 67.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPIX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPIX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2012.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPIX reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for CPIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2011.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPIX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CPIX Trading at 52.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +124.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPIX rose by +22.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 73.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPIX starting from Krogulski Kenneth, who purchase 150 shares at the price of $4.61 back on Nov 30. After this action, Krogulski Kenneth now owns 181,185 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $692 using the latest closing price.

Young Caroline, the Director of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 35 shares at $4.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Young Caroline is holding 14,383 shares at $161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.14 for the present operating margin

+64.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -17.48. The total capital return value is set at -11.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.72. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.65. Total debt to assets is 17.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.