Can Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) Remain Competitive?

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s stock price has collected 6.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that SLING TV adds leading South Asian service Eros Now

Is It Worth Investing in Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE :ESGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eros STX Global Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $3.24 above the current price. ESGC currently public float of 133.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESGC was 4.45M shares.

ESGC’s Market Performance

ESGC stocks went up by 6.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.61% and a quarterly performance of -73.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.89% for Eros STX Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.72% for ESGC stocks with a simple moving average of -75.68% for the last 200 days.

ESGC Trading at -54.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -35.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGC rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3000. In addition, Eros STX Global Corporation saw -85.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.02 for the present operating margin

+46.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eros STX Global Corporation stands at -269.53. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.55.

Based on Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.02. Total debt to assets is 29.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.65.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.