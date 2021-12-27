A Lesson to Learn: Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/25/21 that Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Robinhood Markets, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Robinhood Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.38, which is $22.76 above the current price. HOOD currently public float of 543.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOOD was 10.38M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stocks went up by 4.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.65% and a quarterly performance of -57.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.13% for Robinhood Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.07% for HOOD stocks with a simple moving average of -50.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOOD, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 16th of the current year.

HOOD Trading at -38.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -32.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +4.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.54. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw -45.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Warnick Jason, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $22.71 back on Dec 08. After this action, Warnick Jason now owns 396,521 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $454,238 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 119,044 shares at $23.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 1,012,255 shares at $2,840,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.44 for the present operating margin

+50.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at +0.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.19.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 92.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 17.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.