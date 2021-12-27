A Lesson to Learn: Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) went up by 68.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s stock price has collected 11.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Microbot Medical, Genocea Biosciences, Li-Cycle Holdings, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, or Aridis Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :MBOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBOT is at 4.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Microbot Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $10.87 above the current price. MBOT currently public float of 6.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBOT was 41.74K shares.

MBOT’s Market Performance

MBOT stocks went up by 11.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.99% and a quarterly performance of -23.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Microbot Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 83.96% for MBOT stocks with a simple moving average of 27.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBOT reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MBOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 24th, 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to MBOT, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

MBOT Trading at 48.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +61.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +72.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc. saw -21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

The total capital return value is set at -31.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.04. Equity return is now at value -47.70, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.78.