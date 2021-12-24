Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Just Got Our Attention

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.48. The company’s stock price has collected 10.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/21 that For Travel Stocks, the Flight Has Been Delayed—Again

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :WH) Right Now?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WH is at 1.69.

WH currently public float of 91.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WH was 770.53K shares.

WH’s Market Performance

WH stocks went up by 10.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.42% and a quarterly performance of 13.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for WH stocks with a simple moving average of 16.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $99 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WH reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for WH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to WH, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

WH Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH rose by +10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.38. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 48.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from Cash Paul F, who sale 1,232 shares at the price of $81.24 back on Dec 06. After this action, Cash Paul F now owns 12,543 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $100,084 using the latest closing price.

ALLEN MICHELE, the Chief Financial Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 28,089 shares at $87.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that ALLEN MICHELE is holding 5,700 shares at $2,449,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.