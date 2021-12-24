Why Waters Corporation (WAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $428.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Waters Corporation Presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be Webcast Live

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corporation (NYSE :WAT) Right Now?

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAT is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Waters Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $360.08, which is -$1.63 below the current price. WAT currently public float of 60.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAT was 380.96K shares.

WAT’s Market Performance

WAT stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.57% and a quarterly performance of -8.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Waters Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.60% for WAT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $360 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAT reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for WAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to WAT, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

WAT Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $343.43. In addition, Waters Corporation saw 46.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from CONARD EDWARD, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $336.01 back on Dec 02. After this action, CONARD EDWARD now owns 70,982 shares of Waters Corporation, valued at $1,344,040 using the latest closing price.

KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, the Director of Waters Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $405.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A is holding 13,763 shares at $1,216,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.64 for the present operating margin

+56.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corporation stands at +22.05. The total capital return value is set at 41.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.50. Equity return is now at value 270.80, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Waters Corporation (WAT), the company’s capital structure generated 625.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.22. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 549.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.