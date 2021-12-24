Why Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.55. The company’s stock price has collected 3.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Gladstone Land Acquires Additional Farmland in Florida

Is It Worth Investing in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ :LAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAND is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of LAND was 350.57K shares.

LAND’s Market Performance

LAND stocks went up by 3.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.04% and a quarterly performance of 43.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Gladstone Land Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.97% for LAND stocks with a simple moving average of 34.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAND stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LAND by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for LAND in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $24 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to LAND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

LAND Trading at 17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAND rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, Gladstone Land Corporation saw 116.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAND

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.