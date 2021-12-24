Wall Street Pummels Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) After Recent Earnings Report

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) went up by 6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.16. The company’s stock price has collected 20.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Viant Named a Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Is It Worth Investing in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :DSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Viant Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.17, which is $16.98 above the current price. DSP currently public float of 13.46M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSP was 206.36K shares.

DSP’s Market Performance

DSP stocks went up by 20.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly performance of -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.17% for Viant Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.33% for DSP stocks with a simple moving average of -54.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DSP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSP reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DSP stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to DSP, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

DSP Trading at -7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSP rose by +20.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, Viant Technology Inc. saw -78.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSP starting from MADDEN LARRY, who sale 18,404 shares at the price of $12.51 back on Sep 13. After this action, MADDEN LARRY now owns 416,075 shares of Viant Technology Inc., valued at $230,234 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.17 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viant Technology Inc. stands at +6.81. The total capital return value is set at 47.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.58. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Viant Technology Inc. (DSP), the company’s capital structure generated 85.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.01. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.