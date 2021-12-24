Wall Street Pummels Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) After Recent Earnings Report

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.12. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that (PR) Primo Water Announces Alliance for Water Stewardship Certification for its Mountain Valley and Georgia Mountain Sites

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE :PRMW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRMW is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Primo Water Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.91, which is $2.85 above the current price. PRMW currently public float of 155.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRMW was 814.45K shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

PRMW stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.21% and a quarterly performance of 8.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Primo Water Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.18% for PRMW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMW reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PRMW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRMW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from ROSENFELD ERIC, who sale 42,857 shares at the price of $18.41 back on Nov 22. After this action, ROSENFELD ERIC now owns 299,635 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $788,997 using the latest closing price.

ROSENFELD ERIC, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 39,915 shares at $18.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that ROSENFELD ERIC is holding 342,492 shares at $744,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+57.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at -8.03. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.02.

Based on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), the company’s capital structure generated 122.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.12. Total debt to assets is 45.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.