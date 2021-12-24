Wall Street Praises Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) After Recent Earnings Report

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Essent Group Ltd. Announces Amended and Extended $825 Million Credit Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE :ESNT) Right Now?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESNT is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Essent Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.70, which is $12.21 above the current price. ESNT currently public float of 107.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESNT was 556.60K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

ESNT stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.13% and a quarterly performance of 0.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Essent Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.54% for ESNT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $51 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESNT reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for ESNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ESNT, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

ESNT Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.34. In addition, Essent Group Ltd. saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from GLANVILLE ROBERT, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $42.57 back on Nov 29. After this action, GLANVILLE ROBERT now owns 44,477 shares of Essent Group Ltd., valued at $42,570 using the latest closing price.

SPIEGEL WILLIAM, the Director of Essent Group Ltd., sale 3,214 shares at $45.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SPIEGEL WILLIAM is holding 21,308 shares at $146,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.