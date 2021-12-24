Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.24. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/21 that Tutor Perini Announces Two Projects Collectively Valued at $218.8 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE :TPC) Right Now?

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPC is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tutor Perini Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $6.57 above the current price. TPC currently public float of 41.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPC was 279.22K shares.

TPC’s Market Performance

TPC stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.47% and a quarterly performance of -4.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Tutor Perini Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.73% for TPC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2019.

TPC Trading at -8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPC fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.83. In addition, Tutor Perini Corporation saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPC starting from TUTOR RONALD N, who sale 21,338 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Dec 17. After this action, TUTOR RONALD N now owns 2,342,267 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation, valued at $265,871 using the latest closing price.

TUTOR RONALD N, the Chairman & CEO of Tutor Perini Corporation, sale 48,662 shares at $12.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that TUTOR RONALD N is holding 2,363,605 shares at $620,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.93 for the present operating margin

+9.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tutor Perini Corporation stands at +2.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.10. Total debt to assets is 21.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.