The Chart for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) went up by 5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.26. The company’s stock price has collected 26.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and RareStone Ltd. Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) in China

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RYTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.67, which is $17.92 above the current price. RYTM currently public float of 49.53M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYTM was 345.75K shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM stocks went up by 26.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.57% and a quarterly performance of -5.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.94% for RYTM stocks with a simple moving average of -25.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RYTM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

RYTM Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +26.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -58.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Meeker David P, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $20.17 back on Mar 30. After this action, Meeker David P now owns 111,335 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $201,713 using the latest closing price.

Foley Todd, the Director of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,000,000 shares at $25.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Foley Todd is holding 909,258 shares at $25,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

The total capital return value is set at -60.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.14. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 307.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.