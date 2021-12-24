The Chart for Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $286.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that Protolabs Announces $50 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Authorization

Is It Worth Investing in Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE :PRLB) Right Now?

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRLB is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Proto Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is $4.74 above the current price. PRLB currently public float of 27.40M and currently shorts hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRLB was 542.80K shares.

PRLB’s Market Performance

PRLB stocks went up by 4.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.72% and a quarterly performance of -26.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Proto Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for PRLB stocks with a simple moving average of -36.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLB

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRLB reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for PRLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to PRLB, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

PRLB Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLB rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.90. In addition, Proto Labs Inc. saw -65.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLB starting from Bodor Robert, who purchase 3,138 shares at the price of $47.87 back on Dec 03. After this action, Bodor Robert now owns 24,694 shares of Proto Labs Inc., valued at $150,219 using the latest closing price.

Baker Arthur R. III, the Chief Technology Officer of Proto Labs Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $49.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Baker Arthur R. III is holding 30,613 shares at $492,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.77 for the present operating margin

+50.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proto Labs Inc. stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.15. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.