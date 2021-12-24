The Chart for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals – News Heater
Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) went up by 5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s stock price has collected 7.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that Hillman Solutions Corp. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ :HLMN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Hillman Solutions Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.93, which is $5.43 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of HLMN was 806.44K shares.

HLMN’s Market Performance

HLMN stocks went up by 7.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.14% and a quarterly performance of -12.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Hillman Solutions Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for HLMN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLMN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HLMN stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to HLMN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

HLMN Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Ride Scott, who sale 38,862 shares at the price of $10.91 back on Nov 11. After this action, Ride Scott now owns 0 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $423,984 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

The total capital return value is set at -0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.81.

