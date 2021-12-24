The Chart for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s stock price has collected 4.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Rebecca Parekh to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE :ACRE) Right Now?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRE is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.42, which is $1.67 above the current price. ACRE currently public float of 43.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRE was 412.71K shares.

ACRE’s Market Performance

ACRE stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.72% and a quarterly performance of -4.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for ACRE stocks with a simple moving average of -2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ACRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $13.50 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACRE, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ACRE Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRE rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation saw 24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.03 for the present operating margin

+81.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stands at +16.72. The total capital return value is set at 4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), the company’s capital structure generated 302.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.16. Total debt to assets is 74.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 109.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.