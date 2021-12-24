Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.68. The company’s stock price has collected 19.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Syndax Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted to SNDX-5613 by European Commission for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.60, which is $8.13 above the current price. SNDX currently public float of 47.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDX was 615.12K shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX stocks went up by 19.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.56% and a quarterly performance of 19.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.02% for SNDX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $31 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

SNDX Trading at 24.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +33.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +19.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.11. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Legault Pierre, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Dec 22. After this action, Legault Pierre now owns 16,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $528,206 using the latest closing price.

Legault Pierre, the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Legault Pierre is holding 16,000 shares at $420,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4708.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5080.03. The total capital return value is set at -46.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.01. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.53. Total debt to assets is 6.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.84.