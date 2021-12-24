Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s stock price has collected 3.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Skyline Champion Opening Two-Plant Campus Creating Over 250 Jobs

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE :SKY) Right Now?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKY is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Skyline Champion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.50, which is $7.79 above the current price. SKY currently public float of 56.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKY was 440.86K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY stocks went up by 3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly performance of 20.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Skyline Champion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.66% for SKY stocks with a simple moving average of 31.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKY reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for SKY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

SKY Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.08. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw 146.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from KIMMELL JOSEPH A., who sale 8,031 shares at the price of $76.59 back on Nov 09. After this action, KIMMELL JOSEPH A. now owns 27,714 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $615,094 using the latest closing price.

LYALL JONATHAN WADE, the EVP of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 21,200 shares at $72.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that LYALL JONATHAN WADE is holding 17,955 shares at $1,545,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.73 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corporation stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 17.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.42. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), the company’s capital structure generated 13.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.86. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.