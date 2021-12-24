Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Utz Brands Appoints Pamela Stewart to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE :UTZ) Right Now?

UTZ currently public float of 61.86M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTZ was 675.27K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stocks went down by -1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.87% and a quarterly performance of -7.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Utz Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.23% for UTZ stocks with a simple moving average of -21.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2021.

UTZ Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw -25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from CC Collier Holdings, LLC, who sale 18,750 shares at the price of $16.97 back on Dec 16. After this action, CC Collier Holdings, LLC now owns 5,148,380 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $318,188 using the latest closing price.

Chu Chinh, the 10% Owner of Utz Brands Inc., sale 18,750 shares at $16.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Chu Chinh is holding 5,148,380 shares at $318,188 based on the most recent closing price.