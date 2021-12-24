Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.26. The company’s stock price has collected 14.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Abeona Therapeutics Issues Letter to Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ :RGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGNX is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.33, which is $23.55 above the current price. RGNX currently public float of 37.35M and currently shorts hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGNX was 412.16K shares.

RGNX’s Market Performance

RGNX stocks went up by 14.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.69% and a quarterly performance of -17.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for REGENXBIO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.51% for RGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $29 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGNX reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for RGNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to RGNX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

RGNX Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX rose by +14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.13. In addition, REGENXBIO Inc. saw -23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from Mills Kenneth T., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, Mills Kenneth T. now owns 280,984 shares of REGENXBIO Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

Mills Kenneth T., the President and CEO of REGENXBIO Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $42.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Mills Kenneth T. is holding 280,984 shares at $63,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.14 for the present operating margin

+71.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for REGENXBIO Inc. stands at -71.98. The total capital return value is set at -26.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.53. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -26.40 for asset returns.

Based on REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.13. Total debt to assets is 10.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.52.