Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) went up by 3.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s stock price has collected 7.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Liberty All-Star(R) Growth Fund, Inc November 2021 Monthly Update

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :PBYI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.83, which is $4.37 above the current price. PBYI currently public float of 35.42M and currently shorts hold a 8.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBYI was 708.43K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI stocks went up by 7.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.81% and a quarterly performance of -49.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.25% for Puma Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.82% for PBYI stocks with a simple moving average of -54.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PBYI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at -16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -66.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from Wong Alvin F, who sale 1,131 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Dec 02. After this action, Wong Alvin F now owns 17,152 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $3,294 using the latest closing price.

HUNT DOUGLAS M, the See Remarks of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 441 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HUNT DOUGLAS M is holding 64,790 shares at $1,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.51 for the present operating margin

+82.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at -26.65. The total capital return value is set at -24.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.57. Equity return is now at value -666.10, with -19.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.