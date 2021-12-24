PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Is It Worth Investing in PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PRG) Right Now?

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRG is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PROG Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.29, which is $21.13 above the current price. PRG currently public float of 64.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRG was 729.66K shares.

PRG’s Market Performance

PRG stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.20% and a quarterly performance of 5.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for PROG Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.19% for PRG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.33% for the last 200 days.

PRG Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRG rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.83. In addition, PROG Holdings Inc. saw -16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRG starting from CURLING DOUGLAS C, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Aug 09. After this action, CURLING DOUGLAS C now owns 21,773 shares of PROG Holdings Inc., valued at $107,775 using the latest closing price.

Garner Brian, the Chief Financial Officer of PROG Holdings Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $42.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Garner Brian is holding 17,257 shares at $107,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.63 for the present operating margin

+24.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROG Holdings Inc. stands at +9.40. The total capital return value is set at 16.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.31.

Based on PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.46. Total debt to assets is 6.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.06.