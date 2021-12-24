Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) went up by 4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s stock price has collected 10.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NM is at 1.97.

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $7.82 above the current price. NM currently public float of 13.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NM was 360.38K shares.

NM’s Market Performance

NM stocks went up by 10.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.22% and a quarterly performance of -11.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.24% for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.64% for NM stocks with a simple moving average of -43.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NM

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to NM, setting the target price at $0.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

NM Trading at -25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NM rose by +10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. saw 63.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NM

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.