MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Just Got Our Attention

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.23. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Is It Worth Investing in MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE :MSM) Right Now?

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSM is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.71, which is $14.92 above the current price. MSM currently public float of 45.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSM was 344.01K shares.

MSM’s Market Performance

MSM stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly performance of 4.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for MSM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MSM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MSM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $92 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2021.

MSM Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSM fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.42. In addition, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSM starting from Jones Douglas E, who sale 2,186 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, Jones Douglas E now owns 238 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., valued at $185,810 using the latest closing price.

Martin Edward F Jr, the SVP, Sales & Customer Success of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., sale 705 shares at $90.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Martin Edward F Jr is holding 0 shares at $63,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.53 for the present operating margin

+41.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stands at +6.69. The total capital return value is set at 17.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.99. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 33.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.