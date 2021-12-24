Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Summit Hotel Properties Announces Board of Directors Transition

Is It Worth Investing in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ :NDLS) Right Now?

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDLS is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Noodles & Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.33, which is $5.86 above the current price. NDLS currently public float of 36.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDLS was 270.10K shares.

NDLS’s Market Performance

NDLS stocks went up by 1.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.31% and a quarterly performance of -26.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Noodles & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.92% for NDLS stocks with a simple moving average of -19.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDLS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NDLS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

NDLS Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Noodles & Company saw 19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDLS starting from Taylor Shawn A, who purchase 890 shares at the price of $10.51 back on Dec 03. After this action, Taylor Shawn A now owns 16,780 shares of Noodles & Company, valued at $9,354 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Shawn A, the Director of Noodles & Company, purchase 830 shares at $11.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Taylor Shawn A is holding 15,890 shares at $9,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.31 for the present operating margin

+7.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noodles & Company stands at -5.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Noodles & Company (NDLS), the company’s capital structure generated 964.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.61. Total debt to assets is 81.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 866.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 111.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.