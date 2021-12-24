Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.41. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that New Jersey Resources Announces Executive Promotions and Key Leadership Changes

Is It Worth Investing in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE :NJR) Right Now?

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NJR is at 0.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NJR currently public float of 95.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NJR was 378.06K shares.

NJR’s Market Performance

NJR stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.20% and a quarterly performance of 16.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for New Jersey Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.09% for NJR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NJR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NJR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NJR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NJR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NJR reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for NJR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Buy” to NJR, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

NJR Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NJR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NJR rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.32. In addition, New Jersey Resources Corporation saw 13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NJR starting from DEGRAFFENREIDT JAMES H JR, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $38.04 back on Nov 29. After this action, DEGRAFFENREIDT JAMES H JR now owns 8,016 shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation, valued at $152,160 using the latest closing price.

Migliaccio Patrick J., the Senior VP and CFO of New Jersey Resources Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $39.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Migliaccio Patrick J. is holding 38,706 shares at $156,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NJR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.16 for the present operating margin

+14.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Jersey Resources Corporation stands at +5.54. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.