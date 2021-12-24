Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ :CVAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for CureVac N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.68, which is $15.4 above the current price. CVAC currently public float of 84.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVAC was 721.90K shares.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CVAC stocks went down by -9.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.54% and a quarterly performance of -36.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for CureVac N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.90% for CVAC stocks with a simple moving average of -46.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $35 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVAC reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CVAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2021.

CVAC Trading at -8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.20. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw -54.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-274.12 for the present operating margin

+53.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -264.21. The total capital return value is set at -31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.27.

Based on CureVac N.V. (CVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.21. Total debt to assets is 3.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.